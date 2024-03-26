Best & Brightest Initiative doubles class size

Mar. 26—Lindsey Allen was skeptical about moving to her husband's hometown until she found out about the Best & Brightest Initiative.

But now that she's discovered Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge and the Tennessee River while developing new friendships, Allen isn't leaving Decatur anytime soon.

A Kennesaw, Georgia, native, Allen is part of the latest, and biggest, group ever to come to Decatur in the Best & Brightest Initiative. The 2023 group has 14 new members, and they moved to Decatur with 10 spouses or significant others. Two more have joined the program and moved to the city since the start of 2024.

These recent college graduates come from Georgia, Minnesota, Kentucky, Nevada, Missouri and Alabama — plus the usual share of hometown graduates from Decatur.

Best & Brightest is an effort to attract recent college graduates in science, technology, engineering, education and nursing to the city with an incentive package.

Inducements feature paying off up to $15,000 in student loans or as a housing reimbursement plus other experiences and opportunities.

In return, the newcomers must live in the Decatur city limits for at least five years.

John Joseph, director of Best & Brightest, said the initiative doubled the number of new entrants over 2022 and continues to be successful in getting the students to remain in the city.

So far, 56 young professionals have moved to Decatur in the initiative's seven years, he said.

Joseph said he expected a 30% retention rate when he started the program. However, 67% are still living in the River City of the first two groups to complete the five-year guarantee.

"We're keeping more than double the amount we expected we would after five years," Joseph said. "The people who move here are young, (so) they're moving all around and leaving for new jobs and for other reasons."

Joseph started the program with private funding "to show that it works." The initiative now annually receives $100,000 from the city's budget.

The program received a boost when state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, led the Legislature to create the pilot program, "Retain Alabama," that's based on Joseph's Best & Brightest success.

The Decatur initiative received $120,000 from the state in fiscal 2020, and then $135,000 in each of the last three years.

Demopolis is the other pilot city in Retain Alabama, which requires participants to come from an Alabama college.

"The plan is to pilot the program and make sure we've got conclusive data," Orr said. "We want to make sure the individual participants actually stay in the community."

Orr is impressed with the program's impact in Decatur.

"You'll never get 100%, so that (retention) percentage is excellent," Orr said.

If Decatur and Demopolis in Marengo County continue to have the success they're having, Orr said, they will try Retain Alabama in other cities.

"Our goal is to target other areas in the state like Decatur and Demopolis with promising growth possibilities, but they have challenges," Orr said.

A public health and microbiology major from Jacksonville State University, Allen works in sales operations for a digital health company in Birmingham. She said she provides virtual support from home that helps health outcomes for people with chronic conditions.

Allen said a friend at her husband's workplace in Decatur mentioned Best & Brightest and encouraged her to apply. Admittedly nervous about the move to a smaller city, she was accepted and moved in June.

"The program made the transition a lot easier," Allen said. "And it made me feel a lot better about the transition."

While Hunter Allen's grandfather was the late City Councilman Jack Allen, Lindsey Allen didn't know anybody here.

"The program helped me find some friends of my own and a network with people who are in the same field in the community," Allen said.

She also said the initiative's $3,000 per year payments toward her student loans for five years, if she stays the full five years, are big for her and her family.

The initiative money doesn't pay off her loans, "but it sure helps. It's nice to make big chunk payments on my student loans. I'll take anything I can get, even small drops in the bucket," Allen said.

— bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.