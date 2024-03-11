As temperatures warm up and spring ushers in its vibrant blooms, nature enthusiasts should consider packing a picnic and exploring the best botanical gardens North Carolina has to offer.

From the mountains to the coastal plains, this diverse list of gardens offers a unique blend of colorful blooms, serene landscapes and botanical havens for travelers to enjoy.

North Carolina's Botanical Gardens

Reporter Lizmary Evans covers growth and development for The Fayetteville Observer. You can reach her at LEvans@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: What are the best botanical gardens to visit in North Carolina?