Best Black Friday TV Deals for 2018

If you've always shopped on Black Friday, you may have noticed that it takes more work these days to find the best deals, especially on TVs. Online shopping means it's no longer enough to sort through printed Black Friday circulars the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Consumer Reports has done a lot of the legwork for you in compiling our annual list of the best Black Friday TV deals.

This year, we're seeing more 4K UHD TVs offered at low prices, plus deals on larger screen sizes. In the past, Black Friday TV deals always involved super-low-price doorbusters, often on lesser-known brands. But now we're also seeing a lot of major-brand sets, especially from LG, Samsung, and Vizio.

A number of these models are in our TV ratings, and others are new "seasonal" models that have just rolled out.

We expect online retailers to react to each other's deals right through the Black Friday weekend, and then on Cyber Monday. So it's smart to monitor promotions and pricing until the minute you're ready to buy. Before you head out to a store, check out our top 10 Black Friday shopping tips.

Black Friday Deals on Smaller TVs

32-Inch Polaroid LED TV, $80 at Target

This is the type of doorbuster we expect to see for Black Friday, a small TV at a very low price. Last year Target had a similar deal, but this year it’s $5 cheaper. No model is given in the Target ad, but we suspect it’s the Polaroid 32GSR3000FC, a basic 32-inch 720p model that sells for about $130.



32-Inch Insignia 720p TV, $90 at Best Buy

The low-priced Insignia NS-32D220NA18 is a basic model that nonetheless did fairly well in our ratings. If you're looking at this set, you could also check out the $100 32-inch Sharp at BJ's and the even cheaper $80 32-inch Polaroid at Target. This set is available now as part of Best Buy's early sale.

32-Inch Sharp 720p LCD/LED TV, $100 at BJ's

It’s the Sharp LC-32Q3180U. We see this set only at BJ's, and it is being offered at the same price before Black Friday.

32-Inch Element Smart LED TV, $120 at Target

This doorbuster is also hard to identify, given that Element makes a variety of TVs featuring the Fire TV, Roku TV, and its own smart TV platforms. We think it’s the Element ELST3216H, a 720p set that usually sells for about $150.

32-Inch Insignia 720p Fire TV Edition Smart TV, $130 at Best Buy

Another Insignia Fire TV Edition set, this one wasn't identified by model number in the ad. We think it's the Insignia NS-32DF310NA19, which you can buy for about $140 right now. We didn't test this set.

32-Inch TCL 1080p Roku Smart TV, $150 at Best Buy

This model is the TCL 32S327, a 1080p Roku TV that we tested—it didn't do all that well in our ratings. It normally sells for about $170 to $180.

32-Inch Samsung Smart TV, $178 at Walmart

This is the Samsung UN32M4500AFXZA, a 720p HD model that’s in our ratings. It’s a good choice for those not looking for a 4K TV, with commendable picture quality, though the viewing angle and sound aren’t so hot. This TV will be available elsewhere, including BJ’s and Target, for $180 as part of those stores' Black Friday sales.

39-Inch Insignia 720p TV, $130 at Best Buy

This model is the Insignia NS-39D310NA19. You can buy this set, a tested model that didn't do all that well, at this price right now.

CR's Pick: We like the Samsung UN32M4500FXZA, $178 at Walmart. Compared with other sub-$200 TVs, this set is a step up in quality, and it's a smart TV with access to streaming services.

Black Friday Deals on Midsized TVs

40-Inch Hisense 1080p TV, $99 at Walmart

This is the Hisense 40EU3000, a basic model we haven’t tested. This TV had previously been selling for $178 at Walmart, but it was out of stock when we last checked.

40-Inch Vizio Smart LED TV, $200 at Costco, Target, and Walmart

We think this is the Vizio D40F-G9 model, which is priced at $179 in the Sam’s Club pre-Black Friday sale and $200 in Costco’s Black Friday event. If so, it usually sells for about $230 to $250. Note that this set will be available at at three retailers from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, but only at Target from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.

43-Inch Toshiba 4K UHD Fire TV Edition Smart TV, $130 at Best Buy

This is the Toshiba 43LF621U19, which normally sells for $320. That makes this among the steepest discounts we've seen on a percentage basis. But the set was among the poorer performers in our ratings when it came to UHD, or 4K, performance. HD picture quality was fine, though. This is an in-store-only deal.

43-Inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV, $270 at Target

This set—the LG 43UK6090—comes from a series that has grown increasingly popular for Black Friday TV sales. It’s selling for about $500 at a few retailers, including Best Buy, but B&H Photo Video says it will offer it soon for $300.

43-Inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV, $280 at Best Buy, BJ's, and Target

Best Buy will have this model, the Samsung UN43NU6900, for $278 at its Black Friday sale, and it will be $280 at BJ's and Target.

49-Inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV, $330 at Target

This is the LG 49UK6090, sometimes listed as the LG 49UK6090PUA. The model will be part of Costco’s Black Friday sale for $320, $10 less than at Target. Either price is a good deal because the set regularly costs $400 to $500 elsewhere.

50-Inch Westinghouse 4K UHD Smart TV, $230 at Target

This one nearly stumped us, but our best guess is that it’s the Westinghouse WE55UB4417, which is selling for about $350 at Best Buy right now. We haven’t tested that set, but Westinghouse TVs have typically not done very well in our ratings.

50-Inch Sharp 4K UHD Smart LED TV, $249 at Walmart

This is the Sharp LC-50Q7030U. The TV did well in our tests, though its HDR, or high dynamic range, performance wasn’t great. Walmart had the set selling for $280 before the sale began, and the retailer had offered the same reduced price as part of an earlier deal that has now expired.

50-Inch Philips 4K Smart UHD TV, $250 at Target

When we tested this doorbuster set, the Philips 50PFL5703, it turned in a decent performance. This is a good price because the model usually sells for about $400.

50-Inch Sharp 4K UHD Smart TV, $270 at BJ's

This is the Sharp LC-50Q7180U. This set, mainly available at BJ's, is selling there right now for $400, so you're getting a nice $130 savings. We didn't test this set, but Sharp TVs have tended to be middle-of-the-pack performers.

50-Inch TCL 4K UHD Roku Smart TV, $280 at Costco

The model number is not listed, but we think it’s the TCL 50S423, a new entry-level set that sells for $320 right now.



50-Inch Insignia 4K UHD Fire TV Edition Smart TV, $280 at Best Buy

This is the Insignia NS-50DF710NA19, from Best Buy’s house brand. This set, along with a Toshiba model also on sale at Best Buy and the one below at Anmazon, is one of the new TVs that uses the Amazon Fire TV smart platform, which is compatible with Amazon's Alexa digital assistant. This set is available before Black Friday at the same price.

50-Inch Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV, $300 at Amazon

This set, the Toshiba 50LF621U19, is one of Toshiba’s Amazon Fire TV Edition sets, which use Amazon’s smart TV platform with access to Alexa. We tested this model and, unfortunately, it wasn’t very impressive. Note that some some of Amazon's sales have already started as part of its "Countdown to Black Friday Week Sale," but not everything is available right noe so you have to check.

50-Inch Vizio 4K UHD Smart TV, $300 at Target

There’s very little info to go on for this doorbuster, partly because Vizio makes many different models. But based on the photo of its internet interface, we think it could be a 2017 or even a 2016 model that uses Vizio’s older VIA smart TV service rather than the SmartCast platform found on newer sets. One guess would be that it’s the Vizio D50U-D1, which is still available at Sam’s Club for $400. If so, it has great high-def picture quality, but the Ultra High Definition performance isn't nearly as good.

50-Inch Vizio 4K Smart TV, $350 at Dell

This TV, the Vizio E50-F2, is a doorbuster special that kicks off at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 22. The discount isn't amazing, but the TV comes with a $100 Dell egift card, which makes the deal sweeter. If you can use the gift card, the price effectively drops to $250, so you'll save about $150 off its regular price. We didn’t test this set, but in general Vizio E-series sets have done fairly well in our ratings, while ranking below the top-notch TVs.

CR's Pick: It's hard to beat the 50-inch Sharp LC-Q7030U, $249 at Walmart, which did well in our tests.

Black Friday Deals on Larger TVs

55-Inch Sharp 4K UHD Smart TV, $250 at Best Buy

This will be one of Best Buy's Black Friday-only specials. It's the Sharp LC-55LBU591U, a tested model that did decently in our ratings. This set normally sells for about $430, so this is a great deal.

55-Inch Sharp 4K UHD Smart LED TV, $299 at Walmart

This is the Sharp LC-55Q7030U, the bigger sibling to the set above. Walmart says this set is $200 cheaper than usual, but we saw it selling for $320 a week before Thanksgiving. The chain also had it for $300 as a special sale item earlier this year.

55-Inch TCL 4K UHD Smart TV, $340 at BJ's

This is the TCL 55S403. It's selling at Sam's Club for $370 right now, and it was on sale at Costco for the BJ's sale price—$340—earlier this year. So this is a decent but not spectacular deal. We didn't test this set, but its 43-inch sibling, the TCL S403, does fairly well in our ratings.

55-Inch TCL Roku 4K Smart TV, $350 at Target

Our best guess for this doorbuster is that it’s the 2017 TCL 55S405, which we tested. If so, it’s priced at $380 at Amazon and Best Buy right now. An entry-level model, it wound up in the middle of our TV ratings in its size class.

55-Inch Toshiba 4K UHD Fire TV Edition Smart TV, $350 at Best Buy

You can get this deal, on the Toshiba 55LF621U19, right now. This is another Amazon Fire TV Edition set that we tested, and it did fairly well, though it doesn't offer top-notch HDR performance.

55-Inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV, $399 at Walmart

This is the Samsung UN55NU6900FXZA, a model that we tested. It did well, though it wasn’t a top performer when it came to HDR. (We have it listed in our ratings without the FXZA suffix.) Right now it’s selling at other retailers for $450 to $480, so Walmart is giving you $50 to $80 in savings. For Black Friday, Dell will have it for $398 and Target will have it for $400.

55-Inch LG 4K UHD OLED Smart TV, $1,700 at Best Buy and elsewhere

Okay, this set isn't cheap. But like its bigger sibling, this 4K OLED TV—the LG OLED55C8PUA—is one of the best TVs we tested this year. LG recently cut the prices of its C8 4K OLED TVs, so you'll see this set elsewhere—along with a similar model, the LG OLED55C8AUA, which is part of Black Friday sales at both BJ's and Costco. The best price we've seen so far is at Abe's of Maine, which has the set for $1,580.

60-Inch Vizio 4K UHD Smart TV, $498 at Walmart

This is the Vizio D60-F3, a model from the company’s entry-level 4K series. This set is selling everywhere for about $600, so this represents a nice $100 savings. But note this is a one-day-only sale on Nov. 23.

60-Inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV, $550 at Target

Another doorbuster special, the LG 60UK6090—sometimes referred to as the LG UK6090PUA—usually sells for about $600.

65-Inch TCL 4K Roku Smart TV, $398 at Walmart

Walmart says this is the TCL 65S4, a model we've never seen before. As a result, we don't know how good a set it is, or even if it's at a great price. We have seen other TCL 4-series models selling for $580 to $600, though. In any event, it's now sold out on the Walmart website, so we're waiting to see whether it reappears.

65-Inch Sharp 4K UHD Smart TV, $398 at Walmart

This set is the Sharp LC-65Q7300U, and it usually sells at Walmart for $498. So you’re getting a $100 savings, a significant discount for a set this price.

65-Inch RCA 4K UHD TV, $399 at Walmart

No model name is given for this set, and Walmart sells several 4K UHD RCA models, so we’ll have to take a guess. Given that it’s not listed as a smart TV, we think it could be the RCA RTU6549, which is selling for about $420 right now—though Walmart claims to be offering a $70 savings. We didn’t test this set, but we did test the similar RCA RTU5540, which didn’t do all that well in our TV ratings.

65-Inch Philips 4K UHD Smart TV, $500 at BJ's

This is the Philips 65PFL5603. We don't see this model anywhere else. We tested the similar Philips 65PFL5602, and it was a decent set with very good overall picture quality. That set has been selling before Black Friday for about $600 at several retailers.

65-Inch LG 4K Smart TV, $600 at Dell

This set, the LG 65UK6090PUA, is selling for $1,398 right now at Costco and $850 at Best Buy, but the price drops to $600 for a few Black Friday sales, including Costco's. However, we think the deal at Dell is better, thanks to the included $100 Dell egift card—provided you can use it.

65-Inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV, $600 at Best Buy

This set is the Samsung UN65NU6070, or Samsung UN65NU6060FXZA, a model we haven't tested. In general, Samsung TVs have done well in our ratings, and this looks like an entry-level 4K set. Because it normally sells for about $800, you're getting a $200 savings.

65-Inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV, $650 at BJ's and Costco

This is the Samsung UN55NU6950, which will be at both BJ's and Costco's Black Friday sales for the same price. Right now it's selling for $750 at Costco and Sam’s Club. As with the 55-inch version, you get a three-year warranty plus a free HDMI cable.

65-Inch Sony 4K Smart TV, $1,000 at Amazon, Dell, and Best Buy

This TV, the Sony XBR-65X850F, is selling for about $1,400 everywhere before Black Friday, so this deal represents decent savings. This is a step-up model in Sony’s 2018 lineup that did very well in our TV testing, so it’s worthy of placement in a living room as your primary set. According to the ad, it’s available starting Nov. 16 and continuing through Nov. 26. Amazon's price is actually $998 as part of its Black Friday countdown sale, but you'll have to check the site as availability varies depoending on the item.

65-Inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV, $1,298 at Best Buy

Samsung's top models are its QLED-series sets, and this TV, the Samsung QN65Q6FNAFXZA, is an entry-level model in that top series. It had been selling for a few hundred dollars more, but you can buy it right now at this price at Crutchfield and a few other retailers.

65-Inch 4K UHD OLED Smart TV, $2,600 at Best Buy

This set, the LG OLED65C8PUA, is one of the best TVs we tested this year. LG just cut prices on all its C8 4K OLED TV models, so this set—and the LG OLED65C8AUA we saw at Costco's Black Friday sale—is now available at a lot of outlets for $2,700. BJ's has it for $2,650.

CR's Pick: Once again, it's hard to beat the 55-inch Sharp LC-55LBU591U, a 4K smart TV for $250 at Best Buy's sale; it's a model that did well in our tests.

Black Friday Deals on Jumbo TVs

70-Inch Vizio 4K UHD Smart TV, $470 at Costco, Target, and Walmart

It’s hard to ignore a 70-inch 4K smart TV priced under $500, and this set—the Vizio D70-F—hits that mark. It's the least expensive set this size we’ve seen. We haven’t tested this model, which is in Vizio's entry-level D series. Note: This was a one-day pre-Black Friday deal that's now expired. We've reached out to Vizio to see if it will be repeated.

70-Inch Vizio 4K UHD Smart TV, $750 at Costco, Target, and Walmart

Another low-priced 4K Vizio model, the 70-inch Vizio E70-F is also among the least expensive sets this size we’ve seen. We haven’t tested this set, which is in the E series just above Vizio’s entry-level D-series models.



70-Inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV, $870 at BJ's

This is the LG 70UK6570AUA. BJ's will have this set for about $30 less than Costco during its Black Friday sale. It's selling at a few retailers, such as P.C. Richard & Son, right now for $1,000.

75-Inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV, $1,000 at Best Buy

This jumbo-sized set is the LG 75UK6190PUB, the larger version of the set mentioned above. It's at Best Buy right now for $1,500, so you're getting a nice $500 savings. It was also part of the Sam's Club early sale, but a price wasn't listed.

75-Inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV, $1,198 at Best Buy

This big-screen set, the Samsung UN75NU6900FXZA, is a midtier model in Samsung’s 2018 collection of mainstream 4K sets. You can buy it right now for about $1,500 at several retailers. And we've seen smaller versions of this model at Black Friday sales from Target and Dell.

75-Inch 4K Smart TV, $1,280 at Costco and Sam's Club

Where you buy this set—the Samsung UN75NU710DFXZA—will depend on whether you're also looking to get a video game system this holiday season. That's because Sam's is bundling an Xbox One S game console with this TV for $1,279. Costco, however, is offering a 15 percent mail-in rebate. If you use it, the effective cost drops to $1,088. The Xbox One S typically sells for about $250, so either deal can be a good one.

75-Inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV, $1,598 at Best Buy

This bigger size of the NU8000-series sets we’ve already mentioned is the Samsung UN75NU8000FXZA. It's selling for about $1,800 right now at P.C. Richard & Son and on Samsung's website.

82-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $2,480 at BJ's and Costco

This is the Samsung UN82NU800D, which is selling at Costco and BJ’s right now for $2,980. So this is a decent $500 price drop, though Costco will have it for the same price at its Black Friday sale. Sam's Club had it as part of its pre-Black Friday sale, but it's not in the Black Friday ad.

82-Inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV, $2,498 at Best Buy

The biggest of the NU8000-series sets we’ve already mentioned, the Samsung UN82NU8000FXZA is currently selling for about $2,800. This is a nice savings, but you can do a bit better by opting for the warehouse club version—the Samsung UN82NU800D—above.

86-Inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV, $2,500 at BJ's and Sam's Club

This is the LG 86KU6570AUA, one of the largest sets we’ve seen so far in a Black Friday ad. Right now, it's selling for about $500 more, so this is a decent savings. Costco will have a slightly different model, the LG 86UK7570PUB, for the same $2,500 price at its sale.

CR's Pick: The best TV deal we'd seen so far—the 70-inch Vizio listed above for $470—has now expired. But you can still get the 70-inch E-series set for $750 in a sale that runs from Nov. 16 to Nov. 26 at Costco, Target, and Walmart. We don't know how the set will perform, because we haven't tested it, but it has more features than the D-series set, including support for Dolby Vision HDR, something the other model lacked.

