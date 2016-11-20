The Best Black Friday Target Deals To Shop

Target has released its Black Friday ad preview and the discounts are prime. Here are the deals to look into post-Thanksgiving.

Target has kicked off its daily deals leading up to its big Black Friday sales event. The mega retailer’s "10 Days of Sales" is underway, but Target has also released its 38-page Black Friday ad preview, which is loaded with exclusive offers on apparel, kids’ toys, books and electronics.

When it comes to deciding what to buy come Black Friday, your best bet might be to head for the electronics section. In a recent overview of where to score the best electronic deals for Black Friday 2016, Forbes listed Target for its iPad Pro 9.7” offering of $150.99 off its original asking price, so the other offers could be pretty decent this year.

With 38-pages of ads to peruse, we’ve done the leg work for you and combed the retailer’s sales offerings for Black Friday. From Keurig brewers to smartphones, here are the top 15 deals to score at Target this Black Friday.

1. For a Samsung 55” 4K Motion Rate 120 curved Smart Ultra HD TV, Target is making it available for $697.99, saving shoppers $402 off the original price. In addition, upon purchase, shoppers will receive a free 470 Target gift card.

2. Target is also offering 25 percent off all of its Apple TV products, while supplies last.

3. A Nikon D3400 bundle will be marked at $499.99, saving shoppers $500 off the original price. The bundle includes a DSLR camera, 18-55mm lens, a 70-300mm zoom lens and Bluetooth.

4. Music lovers, rejoice. Beats Solo2 wireless headphones will be marked $119.99, saving shoppers $180.

5. Now available for the lowest price of the season, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7” 8GB tablets will be marked $99.99.

6. Select Samsung smartphones (prepaid) will be available for 50 to 65 percent off. They include the Verizon Samsung J1, the Boost Samsung Prevail, the AT&T GoPhone Samsung Express Prime, the Cricket Samsung Sol and the TracFone Samsung Luna models.

7. Gamers can expect some deals, also. Select Xbox games will be on sale for $15 each.

8. Select popular 2016 films on DVD will be available for $4 each.

9. Need to brush up on some Spanish or looking to dive into a new book? Select language software and books will be 50 percent off.

10. When shoppers buy one kid’s toys, from select Star Wars figurines to Disney princess toys, they can buy another for half-off the price.

11. Find something for the Lego-lover: Select Lego sets will be available for 40 percent off.

12. For all men’s and women’s jeans, shoppers can get 30 percent off.

13. Fieldcrest bedding, from comforters and quilts to duvets and throw pillows, will be 40 percent off.

14. Black Friday will also be a great opportunity to stock up on any Christmas or holiday decorations for the season. When shoppers spend $100 on trees, lights, gift wrap, ornaments or other select decorations, they’ll save $50.

15. A Keurig K50 single-serve brewer is available for $79.99 and shoppers will receive a free $15 Target gift card when they buy any listed Keurig brewer.

