Best Black Friday Smart Speaker and Audio Deals

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Smart speakers and wireless headphones may be among the hottest electronics gifts this holiday season, and Bluetooth speakers are a reliable standby for the person who's hard to buy for.

With that in mind, we've combed through the offers from Amazon, Target, Kohl's, and other retailers to find the best Black Friday deals on the Amazon Echo, Google Home, wireless speakers, and headphones from Bose and beats by dre.

Many of the items are doorbuster specials available in limited time windows and quantities, so be prepared to pounce.

At times, the deals at Kohl's include Kohl's Cash as an added incentive. Kohl’s Cash works like a gift card, but it’s important to remember that the offer does expire, so those deals are best for shoppers who plan to return to the store soon.

Remember, too, that online retailers often react to competitors' deals right through the Black Friday weekend. So it's smart to monitor promotions and prices until the minute you're ready to buy. Before you head out to a store, you may also want consult our top 10 Black Friday shopping tips.

We'll be updating all of our Black Friday coverage, so be sure to go to CR.org regularly.

Smart Speaker Savings

Amazon Echo Show, $180 at Amazon

Starting on Thanksgiving Day, the online retailer will cut $50 from the regular price on the revamped Show, which features a 10-inch HD touch screen and a built-in smart-home hub. Our testers admired the ease of use and versatility of the prior model, which has a 7-inch screen and sells for $130.



Amazon Echo Plus, $110 at Amazon

That's $40 off starting Thanksgiving Day on the new Echo Plus, which has a large, 3-inch woofer designed to deliver stronger bass as well as clearer midrange and high tones. We haven't tested it yet but found the sound quality on the earlier Plus to be just okay, noting shortcomings throughout the frequency range.



Amazon Echo Spot, $90 at Kohl's

Starting at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (and 12:01 a.m. CT online), Kohl's will be selling the smart speaker with its compact touch screen for $40 off its regular selling price of $129, and sweetening the offer with $15 in Kohl's Cash. Amazon will be selling the device for $90, too, but without the bonus cash. Our testers found the Spot to be easy to use but severely lacking in sound quality.

Amazon Echo, $69 at Kohl's

Amazon and Target will be selling the second-generation Echo smart speaker at this $31 discount, too, but once again, Kohl's ups the offer with an extra $15 in Kohl's Cash. Consumer Reports' testers found the Echo to be easy to use but less than stellar in sound quality.

Amazon Echo Dot, $25 at Amazon, Kohl's, and Target

The recently released Echo Dot will be half-price at all three retailers. If you'd like to save even more money, you can purchase a second-generation Dot at Amazon and Target for just $20. We haven't tested the third-generation model yet, but the older one was easy to use and allowed you to overcome the deficiencies in sound quality by pairing it with a Bluetooth speaker.



Google Home Hub, $99 at Kohl's

Target and Kohl's are selling the Home Hub, which features a 7-inch touch screen, for $40 off the regular price, but Kohl's gets the edge with an extra $15 in Kohl's Cash. CR has not yet tested this newly introduced model.

Google Home, $79 at Kohl's

Target and Kohl's are knocking $50 off the price here, but the extra $15 in Kohl's Cash gives Kohl's the best deal once again. Our testers found the Home's sound quality lacking, too. For audiophiles, they recommend the Google Home Max.



Google Home Mini, $25 at Kohl's and Target

Google's smallest smart speaker is selling for just under half off at Kohl's and Target. CR's speaker test team was less than impressed with the Mini's sound quality but—like the Amazon Dot—the device can be paired with a Bluetooth speaker for much better sound.

Wireless and Bluetooth Speaker Savings

UE Boom 2, $79 at Kohl's

Kohl's currently sells this speaker—billed by the manufacturer as water-resistant—for $110. At Best Buy, it's priced at $126. So this is a good deal, even before you toss in the additional $15 in Kohl's Cash. Our testers were less than impressed with the speaker's sound quality, though.

JBL Flip 4, $59 at Kohl's

Kohl's is slashing the price on the JBL Flip 4 by $40 and adding $15 in Kohl's Cash, making this one of the top wireless speaker bargains of the season. Our testers liked the Flip 4's sound, too, awarding the speaker a Best Buy rating.



Headphones Savings

beats by dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, $90 at Target

We haven't rated this model, but beats by dre headphones tend to get decent—if unexceptional—scores in our tests. You can buy great portable headphones for less, but $90 is a significant discount on this pair, which usually sells for $150 to $200.

beats by dre Studio3 Wireless Headphones, $280 at Kohl’s

The beats Studio3 Wireless has dependable sound quality and superb noise-canceling performance. Usually priced at $350, they often go on sale for a price near this one, but if you’re a frequent Kohl’s customer, the $75 you’ll earn in Kohl’s Cash sweetens the deal.

beats by dre Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $240 at Kohl’s

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen these Bluetooth headphones for $240, but they often sell for as much as $300, and they come recommended by our testers, who say the signature bass is deep with good impact. Your purchase also earns you $60 in Kohl’s Cash.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earphones, $99 from Dell

The Bose SoundSport Wireless earphones don’t have noise-canceling technology like some of the company’s better-known products, but they’re among the top-rated portable Bluetooth models in our ratings. This price is $50 to $100 off what you’ll usually pay, which makes it a deal worth jumping on.

More from Consumer Reports:

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2018, Consumer Reports, Inc.