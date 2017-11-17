The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals On Clothes, Shoes And More

Just because there are a handful of stores staying closed on Thanksgiving Day doesn’t mean you have to wait to get an early start on your Black Friday shopping.

Many of the biggest retailers are starting their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early (some are already going on now), and they’re definitely worth your time and money.

Make sure you’re the best dressed at the holiday party, and peek through our list of the best Black Friday sales on clothing, shoes, accessories and more. Be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced:

1 Nordstrom

Nordstrom is offering an extra 20% off select sale items throughout Black Friday weekend, starting online on Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, Nov. 29, into Cyber Monday. In-stores, the sale starts Friday, Nov. 24 and lasts into Cyber Monday.





all orders will be eligible for free shipping.

2 Rockport

Rockport will be offering 40% off select styles plus free shipping starting Thanksgiving day and lasting through Nov. 29.

3 Old Navy

Get 50% off your entire Old Navy purchase from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24.

4 Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday sales begin Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. PST, and will include discounts on cult-favorite brands like Marc Jacobs, Urban Decay, Frye and The North Face.

5 Madewell

If you're a Madewell Insider, you're eligible for 25 percent off starting a whole week before everyone else on Nov. 19 in stores. If not, stay tuned for Madewell's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, which will launch right after Thanksgiving. In the mean time, Madewell does have a pretty snazzy sale section full of favorites like booties, bodysuits and button-downs.

6 Victoria's Secret

Get Black Friday deals on your favorite bras, panties and lingerie at Victoria's Secret. Though the brand hasn't shared it's Black Friday deals just yet, we're anticipating deals like 40% off select bras, panties 7 for $28, and a free $20 holiday reward card with a $40 purchase made between Nov. 1 and Nov. 27.

7 Gap

Unlock Gap's holiday deals with a variety of coupon codes:

- Pre-Black Friday Coupon (Wednesday) - HAPPY

- Thanksgiving Coupon - EARLY

- Black Friday - BLKFRIDAY

Wednesday's sale will feature adult sweaters for $20 and kid and baby sweaters for $15. Everything else will be on sale for 35% off. On Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the entire online and in-store sale will be for 50% off.

8 H&M

H&M doesn't mess around when it comes to sales, including on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can expect to get 70 percent off select items, then 30 percent off sitewide, beginning on Cyber Monday through Nov. 28.

9 J.Crew

J.Crew is yet to unleash their Black Friday offerings, but what we do know is that they'll have at least 500 styles $50 or under.

10 Torrid

Get up to 40% off select styles at Torrid during its Black Friday sale.

11 ASOS

Black Friday at ASOS is coming in hot. You'll be able to get up to 60% off your full look.

12 Forever21

Though Forever21 hasn't fully released its Black Friday offerings, we can expect they'll bring back deals like last year, when they offered 50% off the lowest marked sale priced items (both in-store and online with free shipping). Check the site over the weekend for their various Black Friday discounts.

13 J.Crew Factory

JCrew factory is taking an extra 40% off select clearance items during their Black Friday Sale with code EXTRA40.

14 American Eagle

American Eagle hasn't leaked its Black Friday deals yet, but we can expect they'll have good sales on winter wear like jeans and sweaters. Eager shoppers might want to take advantage of the brand's sale right now, where you can get 30% off orders now through Sunday, Nov. 19.

15 Bauble Bar

Get 30 to 35% off all items with code FRIDAY30.

16 Banana Republic

From midnight, Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 26, Banana Republic will offer 50% off regular priced items.

17 Lord & Taylor

Lord & Taylor's Black Friday kicks off Nov. 21 through Nov. 26 with 20% off regular and sale items both in-store and online.

18 Abercrombie & Fitch

Get 50% off your entire in-store and online purchase from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26.