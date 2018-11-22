The Best Black Friday Deals From Every Major Retailer

After the party comes the afterparty, Black Friday 2018 — but, now, what’s long been considered Thanksgiving’s afterparty actually starts with Black Friday deals offered during the main event on Thursday, November 22.

Most major retailers will begin their Black Friday deals on Thursday, November 22, continuing into the wee hours of Black Friday taking place on Friday, November 23, for a full nightlong shopping event. Amazon, Best Buy, Wal-Mart, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Target are among the stores, and are open at some point during Turkey Day.

Whether you’re heading to the store after basting the turkey or waking up early on Friday, here are the best Black Friday 2018 deals.

Here are the best Black Friday 2018 deals offered by stores (and websites.)

Best Buy Black Friday

Customers push a cart full of electronics they just purchased at a Best Buy store on Black Friday in Alexandria, Virginia, on Nov. 24, 2017. More

Best Buy, which is opening all locations at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, is a Black Friday favorite. Known for its door-buster deals, the technology store should has plenty of offers for your shopping day (or days).

KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer: This kitchenware favorite is on sale at Best Buy for $219.99, $280 off the original store price.

Amana Washer and Dryer: These laundry machines, in white, are on sale for $50 off for a discounted price of $349.99.

Chefman Air Fryer: Make your fried dishes a bit better with this air fryer, on sale for only $29.99 at Best Buy for Black Friday.

Walmart Black Friday Deals

Walmart’s “Light Up Black Friday” sales will begin at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and continue through Friday, though its online Black Friday sales began earlier in the week. The store is offering deals on an array of products, including kitchenware, baby strollers, cell phones and more.

Hover-1 Liberty Hoverboard: You can get this hoverboard on sale at Walmart for just $99. Only safe for riders up to 190 pounds.

Shark Ion RV 700 Vacuum: The robotic vacuum — that lets you schedule a cleaning when you’re not even there — is on sale for $90. The vacuum is available at Walmart stores on Black Friday for $179.

Instant Pot 8-Qt. Pressure Cooker: The programmable pressure cooker is on sale for $59.

CVS Pharmacy Black Friday

CVS Pharmacy has a number of deals for Black Friday, including beauty, health and wellness and toy products.

NYX Professional Makeup Lip Color/Gloss: When you buy two of these lip products, you’ll get $10 in ExtraBucks rewards.

Wet N’ Wild Holiday Gift Set: The purchase of these cosmetic gift sets comes with $8 in ExtraBucks rewards.

