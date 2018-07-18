1 / 2
Best Bites Summer Entertaining: Pina colada cookie cups
What screams tropical vacation getaway more than a pina colada? Pina colada cookie cups! Check out the recipe on this episode of Best Bites!
Ingredients:
COOKIE CUPS
- 3/4 cups (168g) salted butter, room temperature
- 1 cup (207g) sugar
- 1 large egg, room temperature
- 2 tsp coconut extract
- 2 cups (260g) all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp cornstarch
CHEESECAKE FILLING
- 1/4 cup (60ml) pineapple juice
- 1 tsp cornstarch
- 12 oz (339g) cream cheese, room temperature
- 2 cups (230g) powdered sugar
- 3 tbsp crushed pineapple, drained
WHIPPED CREAM
- 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream, cold
- 2 tbsp powdered sugar
- 1/4 tsp coconut extract
- Pineapple tidbits
- Cherries
Directions:
- Spray a cupcake pan with non-stick cooking spray. Preheat oven to 350°F (176°C).
- To make the cookie dough, cream the butter and sugar together for 3-4 minutes, until light and fluffy.
- Add the egg and coconut extract and beat until well combined.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until smooth. Dough will be thick.
- Make balls of about 3 tbsp of dough. Press cookie dough into the bottom and about 1/3-1/2 way up the sides of each cupcake cup, forming a cup shape.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until edges are just golden.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool mostly in the pans, then remove to a cooling rack. If the centers aren’t cupped enough to add filling, use the end of a wooden spoon or the bottom of a tablespoon to press the center down a bit while still warm.
- Once the cookies have cooled, make the cheesecake filling. Combine the pineapple juice and cornstarch in a small bowl. Microwave in 10 second increments until thickened, about 20-30 seconds. Set aside to cool.
- Beat the cream cheese and powdered sugar together until smooth.
- Add the pineapple juice mixture and crushed pineapple and mix until well combined.
- Pipe or scoop cheesecake filling into cookie cups.
- To make the whipped cream, whisk the whipping cream, powdered sugar and coconut extract in a bowl (make sure that the bowl is cold, this will speed up the process). Whisk until it reaches stiff peaks.
- Pipe whipped cream onto cookie cups, then top with a piece of pineapple and a cherry, if desired. Store in refrigerator.
