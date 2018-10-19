Best Bites: Roasted brussel sprouts with parmesan sauce

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie.

These roasted brussel sprouts with creamy parmesan sauce are sure to be a hit at your next dinner party. Get the recipe in this episode of Best Bites!

Ingredients for the brussel sprouts:

1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

Olive oil (2 tablespoons)

Salt

Black pepper

Lemon juice (about 1 tablespoon worth)

4 strips bacon, cooked til crisp and chopped (for garnish)

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves (for garnish)

Ingredients for the creamy parmesan sauce:

1/2 ounce unsalted butter (1 tablespoon)

2 large garlic cloves, pressed through garlic press

Salt

1/2 ounce all-purpose flour (about 1 1/2 tablespoons)

1 cup whole milk

2/3 cups shredded parmesan cheese

Ingredients for the breadcrumbs:

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

Pinch granulated garlic

Pinch paprika

Pinch salt

2 teaspoons olive oil

1.5 tsp rosemary

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the brussel sprouts with the oil, a pinch of salt and pepper, and the lemon juice, and roast until golden and tender, about 25-30 minutes. While brussel sprouts roast, prepare your sauce: place a medium-size sauce pan over medium-low heat, and add in the butter and the garlic; once butter is melted and garlic is aromatic, sprinkle in the flour and whisk to blend to make a smooth paste, or “roux”, and cook that for about 30 seconds; gradually add in the milk, whisking all the while to avoid lumps, and bring to a vigorous simmer, whisking occasionally; reduce the heat and allow the milk mixture to gently simmer for a few minutes to thicken up; turn off the heat, add the parmesan and whisk that in until smooth; check to see if additional salt is needed; set aside. Prepare breadcrumbs by combining the ingredients in a small bowl, and set aside. To finish, turn your oven on to “broil”; add your roasted brussel sprouts to a shallow, oven-safe baking dish in a single layer, and crumble over about half of your chopped bacon; drizzle the creamy parmesan sauce over top, then sprinkle over the panko breadcrumbs, and broil for several minutes until everything is golden-brown and crisp. Finish the dish by sprinkling over the rest of the bacon, as well as the thyme leaves, and serve.

