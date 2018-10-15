Best Bites: Brie and cheddar apple beer soup

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie.

This hearty soup combines all of the essential fall flavors! Learn how to make this delicious brie and cheddar apple beer soup with toasted pumpkin seeds in this episode of Best Bites!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 sweet onion chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

2/3 cup apple cider

2 small Honeycrisp apples or 1 large, chopped

2 teaspoon fresh thyme chopped (or 1/2 teaspoon dried)

1 (12 ounce) beer

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 cup flour

1 cup whole milk

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

8 ounces brie rind removed + cubed

Toasted pumpkin seeds for topping

Instructions:

Heat a large soup pot over medium heat. Add the olive oil. Once hot, add the onions and a pinch of brown sugar. Season with a little salt and pepper. Cook about 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until softened. At this point, slowly add in the apple cider, let it cook into the onions, add more and continue to cook. Do this until the onions are caramelized. Add the apples and thyme to the pot and cook over medium heat, stirring, until softened, 8 minutes. Add in any remaining apple cider, the beer, chicken broth and cayenne. Bring to a simmer and cook 5-10 minutes or until the apples are tender. (This is when I bake the crumble). Meanwhile, whisk the flour into the milk until smooth. Set aside. Once the apples are soft, puree the soup until chunky smooth or completely smooth (whatever you like). Return the soup to the stove and bring to a low bowl. Whisk in the milk mixture and boil until the soup thickens slightly, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cheddar cheese and brie until melted and smooth. Simmer the soup 5 minutes or until ready to serve. Ladle the soup into bowls and top with toasted pumpkin seeds

