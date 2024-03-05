Best bakery in North Carolina? According to Yelp, you can find it in Charlotte

There are a lot of local and national bakeries across North Carolina — but the best of the best is actually in Charlotte.

Yelp released a list of the best bakeries in each state across the country based on stellar reviews. Of all the delicious spots to get a sweet treat, Villani’s Bakery was named the top bakery in the state.

The local bakery has been a staple to those with a sweet tooth for years. Villani’s originally opened in Concord, but is now nestled near the Plaza Midwood and Elizabeth neighborhoods.

The New York-Italian style bakery has a long list of baked goods on its menu, with everything made in-house and from scratch, including:

Muffins

Cookies

Biscotti

Macarons

Cakes

Tiramisu

Pies

Looking for a sweet or savory treat? Find it at one of these 25 Charlotte bakeries.

“This is yet another bakery that stole my heart...and taste buds, one Yelp review says. “I love this place. It’s a tiny bakery with great service and a sweet and lovely vibe.”

Another said: “The best bakery in town. So many options and they are all fresh! Went here in a whim and holy cow it is my favorite now! The flavors are phenomenal!”

Villani’s isn’t just known as the best bakery. The local spot was also recognized for serving up the best chocolate chip cookies in North Carolina too.

If you’re curious about the best bakery in South Carolina, it’s Millers All Day in Charleston, according to the report.

You can find Yelp’s picks of the other best bakeries across the country online at blog.yelp.com.

Location: 901 Pecan Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Menu

Instagram: @villanisbakery

Villani’s Bakery has a walk-up window on Pecan Avenue.