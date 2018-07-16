Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Echo Smart Speakers and More

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on Monday, July 16, and runs for 36 hours. Consumer Reports will be listing the best deals on electronics, from smart speakers to laptops, below.

We'll also be covering home goods and deals under $150, and we've put together a list of tactics for finding your own deals.

But the deals on Amazon's own high-profile products, including the Echo Dot and new Fire TV Cube, launch the earliest—at 3 a.m. on July 16. As in past years, Amazon's devices are being promoted heavily, along with other products that can be controlled through the company's Alexa digital assistant.



Amazon can change pricing at the last minute; if that happens we'll let you know.

And we'll update this list when most of the offers go live at 3 p.m. Monday, and again as further deals roll out.

Amazon Smart Speakers

Amazon Echo Dot

Sale price: $30

Is it a good deal? The inexpensive Echo Dot is one of the cheapest ways to get started in the world of smart speakers. And when it comes to smarts, it performs just as well as pricier products that access Amazon's Alexa voice-activated digital assistant. Our testers found the Dot’s sound to be lacking when playing music, but you can pair it to a non-smart Bluetooth speaker for better audio quality. The Dot normally retails for $50, but is frequently discounted to $35 at retailers including Best Buy and Bed Bath and Beyond. This Prime Day deal essentially saves you an additional five bucks.

Shop for the Echo Dot (Black) at Amazon

Shop for the Echo Dot (White) at Amazon



Other options: The Google Home Mini is the Dot’s logical competitor, also listing at $50 and routinely discounted at other retailers. It's currently $34 at Best Buy.

Shop for the Google Home Mini at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Look

Sale price: $100

Is it a good deal? Well, it's $100, or 50 percent, off on an Alexa-powered device, but whether that's a good deal depends on whether this quirky device appeals to you—some people love it, while others find the concept creepy. (Consumer Reports has not tested the product.) The Echo Look is a voice-activated webcam that you can use to take photos or videos of what you're wearing. You can store the files to build up a fashion lookbook, share your styles with friends, or get feedback on your fashion choices from Amazon's combination of artificial intelligence and human experts. It's sort of a fashion security camera—or, perhaps, insecurity camera.

Shop for the Echo Look at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show

Sale price: $130

Is it a good deal? Like the Echo Look, the Echo Show is being discounted by $100. The product is innovative, adding a 7-inch touchscreen to an Alexa-powered smart speaker and earning a Best Buy rating from our testers. However, the Show is still primarily a voice-powered product. Its screen is best suited to secondary uses like showing the steps of recipe in addition to narrating them, although you can use it to stream video if you’re so inclined. At $130 it now costs just a few dollars more than the $100 second-generation Echo.

Shop for the Echo Show (Black) at Amazon

Shop for the Echo Show (White) at Amazon

Amazon Streaming Devices

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Sale price: $90

Is it a good deal? This is a solid $30 drop from the usual price—that's a 25 percent savings and a great price for Amazon’s newest streaming media player. We haven’t tested it yet, but we described it as a mash-up of an Echo Dot and Fire TV. As you'd expect, it has Alexa and can stream TV shows and movies from Amazon and other services, plus it can control many other home entertainment devices, such as TVs, sound bars, and wireless speakers. Those who jumped on the Cube when it was first announced early last month were able to get it at this same price, but only for two days.

Shop for the Fire TV Cube at Amazon

Other options You can get the Fire TV Cube plus a Cloud Cam security camera for $150. The security camera is typically $120 on its own, so the combined deal represents steep savings. We have not tested that security camera, a WiFi-connected device meant for indoor use.

Shop for the Fire TV Cube plus Cloud Cam at Amazon



Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Sale price: $20

Is it a good deal? Basically, this basic stick-style streaming player is half off its usual price, so it’s a decent choice for anyone looking to add access to streaming services to any non-smart TV. It’s also a good choice for Prime members looking to get free streaming movies and TV shows from Amazon’s own services. One thing to note: It’s a 1080p model, so it doesn’t support 4K or HDR—but at this price it’s the least expensive streaming device you can buy.

Shop for the Fire TV Stick at Amazon

TV Sets

Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV Edition 4K UHD TV

Sale price: $290

Is it a good deal? In most screen sizes, Toshiba Fire TV Edition television sets are sold exclusively through Best Buy. But right now this 50-inch 4K model is being sold by Amazon, and only Amazon, and it's priced lower than Best Buy's smaller 43-inch model. We haven’t tested this set yet, but it seems to be about $110 less expensive than usual, a significant savings. As with all TVs that use the Amazon Fire TV smart TV platform, it has all the Alexa skills, and you can control the TV by speaking into the voice-enabled remote control.

Shop for the Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV Edition 4K UHD at Amazon



Other Sale Items

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Sale price: $174

Is it a good deal? This offer represents 30 percent off the typical price of $250, making it the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this smart home product. No video doorbell aces CR’s tests, but the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the only model in our ratings that delivers strong performance across the board. Like most video doorbells, it requires power from your existing doorbell’s wiring.

Shop Ring Video Doorbell Pro on Amazon

