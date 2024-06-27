These are the best airlines in the world to fly in business class, according to travelers — see the full list

Airline rating company Skytrax has released its 2024 list of the world's best business-class cabins.

Qatar Airways and its Qsuite business class cabin took top honors.

Skytrax rankings are based on surveys of travelers from more than 110 countries.

Qatar Airways offers the best business-class cabin in the world, according to travelers polled by travel industry rating company Skytrax.

Skytrax published its latest rankings in June as part of the 2024 World Airlines Awards, which also named Qatar Airways the best airline in the world.

Business-class offerings from Asian and Middle Eastern airlines took the top six spots in the Skytrax rankings which are compiled using feedback from over 350 airlines from travelers representing over 100 countries.

Here's a closer look at airlines with this year's 10 best business-class offerings in the world, according to Skytrax.

10. Turkish Airlines

Business Class seats on a Turkish Airlines Airbus A321neo. NurPhoto/Getty Images

Turkish Airlines operates a fleet of more than 450 narrow and widebody airliners, including the Airbus A321neo, the Airbus A350, and the Boeing 777, with various business layouts.

The Istanbul-based carrier also won the Skytrax award this year for best business class catering in the world and best airline in Europe.

9. EVA Air

Huy Thoai/Shutterstock

EVA Air is a subsidiary of container shipping giant Evergreen Group. The Premium Laurel business class on board the Taiwanese carrier's widebody fleet offers lie-flat seats and 15.4-inch entertainment screens.

8. Delta Air Lines

The DeltaOne cabin on board an Airbus A330-900neo Chris Rank/Delta Air Lines

The DeltaOne business class is available on the Atlanta-based airline's widebody fleet for long-haul flights.

DeltaOne is the top-rated business class in North America.

7. Air France

Business class seats in an Air France Airbus A350. BERTRAND GUAY/Getty Images

Air France has the highest-rated business-class product in Europe. The French national carrier also won awards for the best airline in Western Europe and for best first-class catering.

6. Hainan Airlines

A Hainan Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner. TonyV3112/Shutterstock

Hainan has consistently been China's highest-rated carrier and the only one of the country's four major airlines not owned by the Chinese central government.

Hainan operates a fleet of over 100 aircraft, including the Boeing 737, 787 Dreamliner, and the Airbus A330.

5. Cathay Pacific Airways

The business class cabin on a Cathay Pacific Airbus A350. Courtesy of Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific operates a fleet of more than 150 passenger aircraft, primarily widebody jets such as the Airbus A330, A350, and Boeing 777, with lie-flat business-class cabins.

4. Emirates

Business class on board an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER. Emirates

Dubai-based Emirates offers a world-class business class product across its fleet of Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A380 Super Jumbo fleets. The standout feature of Emirates business class experience on board its A380 fleet is the iconic bar and lounge at the back of the upper deck.

3. All Nippon Airways (ANA)

All Nippon Airways business class. ANA

Japan's All Nippon Airways offers a variety of business-class products across its widebody fleet led by its fully enclosed suite called "The Room" on board its Boeing 777-300ERs.

2. Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines A350 business class. Sorbis/Shutterstock

Singapore Airlines's business class is a stalwart at the top of the annual Skytrax rankings. In addition to being named the second-best airline in the world, Singapore also picked up honors for the world's best cabin staff and the world's best first-class cabin.

1. Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways Qsuite business class. Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways isn't just the highest-rated business class carrier; it's also the best airline in the world according to travelers surveyed by Skytrax.

Qatar's top business class offering is the Qsuite business class, which is found onboard its latest Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 widebody jets.

Read the original article on Business Insider