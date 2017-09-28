Besiktas charged over floodlight failure in Champions League

Leipzig players leave after the game during the Champions League group G soccer match between Besiktas and RB Leipzig at the Vodafone Park Stadium in Istanbul, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (AP Photo)

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged Besiktas for a floodlight failure that forced a 10-minute stoppage to a Champions League game.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the case on Oct. 19.

The incident happened Tuesday, one week after UEFA picked the 40,000-capacity stadium in Istanbul to host the 2019 Super Cup.

Besiktas led 2-0 when lights on one side of the stadium went dark around the 59th minute.

Fans reacted by shining lights on their mobile phones toward the field. Besiktas went on to win 2-0.

In December 2014, play was suspended twice during Besiktas's 1-0 win over Tottenham in a Europa League game. That match was played at a different stadium while the club's current home was being built.