Beshear: 6th person confirmed dead following May tornadoes, severe weather in Kentucky

A sixth person has been confirmed dead as a result of the severe weather that ravaged Kentucky at the end of May, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

In his weekly Team Kentucky press conference, Beshear said a Laurel County resident died as a result of a car crash caused by the storms. The person has not yet been identified.

The other victims confirmed previously were a 54-year-old man who died in Caldwell County; a 67-year-old woman from Mercer County; a 62-year-old woman; a 48-year-old woman; and a 34-year-old man who died in Jefferson County after being hit by a felled tree, The Courier Journal previously reported.

A series of tornadoes and other natural disasters ravaged through Kentucky on May 26 and destroyed houses and left thousands of people without electricity around the state. Beshear said damage assessments from the storm are still being conducted in 55 counties across Kentucky and the commonwealth will apply for federal disaster aid once those assessments have been completed.

Related: 'We need help.' Hopkins County cleanup continues after tornado hit same area storm in 2021

Olivia Evans contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 6th person confirmed dead following May's severe weather in Kentucky