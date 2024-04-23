BESE executive director announces retirement

Getty Images

Shan Davis, executive director for the state’s K-12 school board, announced her final day on the job via email Monday.

“It just seemed like the right time,” Davis said in a call with the Illuminator.

Davis worked for the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education for 15 years and was executive director for almost 10 years.

“This is my fourth board, and I’ve always tried to carry out what the majority of the board wanted,” Davis said. “My role is to serve the board, and that is what I’ve tried to do. I feel like I’ve enjoyed doing that, and I’ve been successful at it.”

Before working with BESE, Davis was an educator in East Baton Rouge Parish for 16 years.

Davis described the shift from school systems to BESE as “enlightening.” She emphasized how much of the day-to-day tasks of a teacher’s job is affected by policy and legislation, yet many teachers do not get involved in the process.

According to Davis, Kim Tripeaux, director of the Louisiana’s Quality Education Support Fund, has been named BESE’s interim executive director.

