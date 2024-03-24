Berwyn woman accused in deadly Little Village shooting facing felony charges

CHICAGO — A woman accused of fatally shooting a man on the city’s West Side is now facing felony charges.

According to Chicago police, 46-year-old Rosie Chavez, a Berwyn resident, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of kidnapping with force or the threat of force.

CPD: Man sexually assaulted, robbed at knifepoint in River North

Officers say the charges stem from Chavez’s role in the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man in Little Village on Saturday, February 10.

46-year-old Rosie Chavez has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of kidnapping with force or the threat of force in connection with a deadly shooting on the city’s West Side in February.

Police say Chavez allegedly opened fire on the man in the 3600 block of West 26th Street, leaving him fatally wounded.

Authorities eventually caught up with Chavez on Friday morning and took her into custody near her home in Berwyn.

Juvenile killed in shooting in Whiting

According to police, Chavez appeared in court on Sunday for a detention hearing.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and authorities did not provide details on the identity of the victim killed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.