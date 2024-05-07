Berwick man arrested after standoff, accused of 3 counts of attempted murder

BERWICK, La. (KLFY) — A Berwick man was arrested Monday after a standoff resulted in a shot allegedly fired at police officers, authorities said.

Aydan Rhodes, 18, of Berwick was arrested at 9:52 a.m. Monday and charged with 3 counts of attempted first degree murder, illegal use of weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Berwick Police.

Authorities said officers received a call at approximately 9:45 a.m. of a suicidal subject at a residence in the 500 block of Ehrlich Street. Officers entered the residence to make contact with the subject, Rhodes, who was observed with a shotgun pointed at officers. Officers took cover and began to negotiate with Rhodes to drop the weapon. During negotiations, Rhodes threatened to kill officers and asked officers to kill him, authorities said.

Police said a single shot was fired in the direction of officers. Additional assistance from outside agencies were requested.

Officials said a family member inside the residence entered the room and wrestled the gun away from Rhodes. After being disarmed, officers said the suspect then became armed with a large knife. Officers ordered Rhodes to drop the knife, at which time he complied. Rhodes was taken into custody without further incident.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard said he commends the officers for showing great restraint and not using warranted deadly force. The department was assisted by the Morgan City Police Department and the St. Mary Parish Sheriffs Office, Leonard said.

