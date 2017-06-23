Bernie Sanders Wife Facing Bank Fraud Charges

Jane Sanders, the wife of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, is facing charges for the time she allegedly used her political influence to obtain bank loans for Burlington College, an institution that is now defunct, so that the college could purchase its former North Avenue campus. It was revealed Thursday that Jane has hired lawyers now that the Department Of Justice has taken over the probe into her past financial dealings.

Burlington College was a private, non-profit liberal arts college that was placed on probation in July 2014 for failing to meet the standards regarding financial resources and ultimately closed down on May 27, 2016. Jane Sanders served as the president of the college from 2004 to 2011, Politico reported.

The couple has chosen eminent lawyer and ardent Bernie supporter Rich Cassidy and the renowned defense attorney Larry Robbins. Robbins has also represented big names such as I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby, former advisor to former Vice President Dick Cheney, and disgraced former Louisiana Rep. William Jefferson. The attorney of Vermont, who will be handling the prosecutor’s case, is yet to be appointed by President Trump’s administration.

In May 2017, Bernie tried to field off a question regarding the ongoing investigation into the possible fraudulence committed by his wife, but a reporter from Burlington TV station WCAX refused to back off. Finally, Bernie decided to answer.

“Well, as you know,” he said, “it would be improp— this implication came from Donald Trump’s campaign manager in Vermont. Let me leave it at that, because it would be improper at this point for me to say anything more.”

Even though the Vermont Sen. was done talking about the incident, he elaborated some more when pressed by the reporter who asked him if the news was nonsense.

“Yes,” Bernie responded. “It is nonsense. But now that there is a process going on, which was initiated by Trump’s campaign manager, somebody who does this all of the time, has gone after a number of Democrats and progressives in this state. It would be improper at this point for me to add any more to that.”

