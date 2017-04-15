    Bernie Sanders standing in a huge tub of Ben & Jerry's was just asking for memes

    Brian Koerber

    The most Vermont thing to ever happen took place on Friday. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders gave a speech inside a giant tub of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. 

    Sanders spoke to employees at a Ben & Jerry's factory in St. Albans on Friday afternoon. He then tasted some flavors, because when you're at a Ben & Jerry's factory, you eat some ice cream, OK?

    Sanders shared a photo of himself giving the speech in what may be the most amazing podium to ever grace the land. It was a giant tub of ice cream. The flavor? Euphoric Stuff.

    Given the opportunity, the internet will respond, and Bernie Sanders standing inside a giant tub of ice cream was the start of a delicious new meme.  

