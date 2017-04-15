Bernie Sanders standing in a huge tub of Ben & Jerry's was just asking for memes

The most Vermont thing to ever happen took place on Friday. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders gave a speech inside a giant tub of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

Sanders spoke to employees at a Ben & Jerry's factory in St. Albans on Friday afternoon. He then tasted some flavors, because when you're at a Ben & Jerry's factory, you eat some ice cream, OK?

Sanders shared a photo of himself giving the speech in what may be the most amazing podium to ever grace the land. It was a giant tub of ice cream. The flavor? Euphoric Stuff.

When we stand up and fight back we can change the country in very positive ways. pic.twitter.com/U4jSzrFaK5 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 14, 2017

“When we stand up and fight back we can change the country in very positive ways” - @SenSanders pic.twitter.com/j9Dqbc7unS — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 14, 2017

Given the opportunity, the internet will respond, and Bernie Sanders standing inside a giant tub of ice cream was the start of a delicious new meme.

me, leaving corner store: "Ah, stoked to enjoy this Ben & Jerry's!"

*opens lid, Bernie Sanders pops out *

"POWERFUL SPECIAL INTERESTS ..." pic.twitter.com/diINMKgKeA



— Sam Laird (@samcmlaird) April 14, 2017

Worst bachelor party ever pic.twitter.com/2ZmL0vKzSK — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 14, 2017

When we stand up out of a big tub of ice cream and surprise the whole party, we can https://t.co/6TQpyikbdp — libby watson 🥞 (@libbycwatson) April 14, 2017

Ben & Jerry's unveils new Bernie Sanders ice cream. Can be left out in the cold at any party. pic.twitter.com/kT513PAbbd — Your Name Here (@OdelGauri) April 14, 2017

I literally cannot think of anything more Vermont than Bernie Sanders emerging from a giant tub of Ben & Jerry’s pic.twitter.com/FhwVFLZAPu — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) April 14, 2017

this image of bernie sanders preaching from a ben and jerry's pint podium is a fantasy ive had for some time now https://t.co/UVidksDQUj — c_def (@c_def) April 14, 2017

.@SenSanders can't visit our Vermont factory without trying some new flavors. pic.twitter.com/QhSpki7lEQ — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 14, 2017

