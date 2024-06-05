Bernie Sanders slams invite for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to speak before Congress.

You do not honor a foreign leader by addressing a joint session of Congress who is currently engaged in creating the worst humanitarian disaster in the modern history of this country. Obviously, as we all know, Israel has a right to defend itself against Hamas terrorism and the terrible attack of October 7th, but what it is doing now is going to war against the entire Palestinian people and what we are seeing now is starvation and famine impacting thousands and thousands of children. The architect of that policy is not somebody you honor by bringing to the United States Congress, in my view.

