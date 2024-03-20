Bernie Moreno: Win for Trump candidate sets up Senate showdown

Mr Trump visited Ohio this weekend to help boost Mr Moreno's campaign

Donald Trump-backed candidate Bernie Moreno has won the Republican Ohio primary, setting up a race that could determine which party takes control of the Senate.

Mr Moreno will compete for the seat against incumbent Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown.

It is a victory for Mr Trump who endorsed Mr Moreno in December.

Primary elections are held by each party to pick their candidates to compete in November's elections.

"I want to thank President Trump for all he did for me, for this campaign," Mr Moreno said after his projected win.

He also thanked the former president for his "unwavering support" and for "his love of this country".

Democrats also considered Mr Moreno's victory a win, as they viewed him as a weaker opponent than more traditional Republicans competing in the primary, state Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Mr Trump came to Ohio in the campaign's final days to help boost Mr Moreno in a tight and expensive Senate race.

The race had remained close for months following Mr Trump's original endorsement of Mr Moreno, with candidates spending millions on advertisements.

In the end, Mr Moreno won roughly 50% of the vote, compared with 32% for Mr Dolan and 16% for Mr LaRose.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Brown said the choice for Ohio voters was "clear".

"Bernie Moreno has spent his career and campaign putting himself first, and would do the same if elected," he said. "I'll always work for Ohio."

A US senator since 2007, Mr Brown faced no challengers in the primary election but he is regarded as one of the most vulnerable Democratic senators.

Democrats currently have a narrow majority in the Senate, with three independent senators voting with them, but face a number of tough contests in November.

While the Ohio Republican primary demonstrates the power of Mr Trump's endorsement - several of his House of Representative picks won as well as Mr Moreno - there is some reason for concern.

In preliminary exit polls from Ohio, 18% of those who voted said they wouldn't support Mr Trump in the November general election.

While Ohio has become a safely Republican state in recent presidential contests, the continued dissatisfaction with Mr Trump in some corners of the party has been an ongoing theme this year.

In California, no Republican was able to win a majority in the special election to replace former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in his safely conservative district.

That forces a run-off election in two months which is discouraging news for congressional Republicans, whose majority in the House is razor thin.