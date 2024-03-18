BernCo deputy arrested for pointing gun at 2 men to be back in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County deputy accused of pulling a gun on two customers at a convenience store is expected back in court.

Court documents said the victims were waiting for a friend to get off work at the Circle K on Osuna in late January when Deputy Michael Borrecco pointed a gun at them.

Police alleged Borrecco had just bought vodka and had empty alcohol bottles in his vehicle.

During his detention hearing on January 31, Judge Joseph Montano sided with the defense and granted Borrecco’s release. He is facing two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

