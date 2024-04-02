BernCo announces satellite offices for Notice of Value appeals

Apr. 1—The Bernalillo County Assessor's Office has announced two satellite offices are offering residents the opportunity to protest or appeal their yearly Notice of Value without having to go to the main office Downtown.

There are two locations, one on the West Side, and one in northeast Albuquerque.

—The West Side location: Andelucia Shopping Center, 5600 Coors NW, near Coors and Montaño NW.

—Northeast location: The Shoppes, 6001 San Mateo NE, near San Mateo and Osuna NE.

The offices will be open 9 a.m.-noon and from 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through May 1.

"Sometimes navigating the streets downtown or finding parking can be a challenge," said Bernalillo County Deputy Assessor Karen Montano in a statement. "Now we're offering an option to our constituents that may be closer to home."

Notice of Value statements were to be sent to all property owners in the county on Monday, a news release said.

The release said property owners have 30 days from the mailing date to protest or appeal the assessed property value.

"This is also the time to ensure that all information on the Notice of Value is accurate including name of owner, address, dwelling size and all other information," the release said.