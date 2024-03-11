Bernardsville man charged with knifepoint robbery

BERNARDSVILLE – A borough man has been charged with robbery after he allegedly brandished a knife, demanded money and escorted a borough man to a nearby ATM to withdraw cash.

Maicol Fernandez, 18, has been charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary in connection with the incident in the late evening hours of March 4 and early morning hours of March 5, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

At about 12:22 a.m. March 5, Bernardsville Police got a 911 call reporting an armed robbery. The victim, an adult male, told police he had been robbed by an unknown male who got into his home, brandished a knife, and demanded money, McDonald said.

At one point, the victim tried to struggle with the suspect and received minor injuries.

The suspect then escorted the victim to a nearby bank and demanded he withdraw money from the ATM, McDonald said.

An investigation by the Bernardsville Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigation Unit resulted in Fernandez's arrest on March 5.

Fernandez was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a Superior Court detention hearing.

First-degree charges carry a minimum 10-year state prison sentence.

