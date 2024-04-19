Bernalillo County Metro Court warns of scam calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court says scammers are calling people demanding cash to clear court issues. They say a number of people have reported receiving such calls.

“Callers are reporting that they’ve received a call from a local sheriff’s deputy asking the person to meet them downtown with cash to clear a bench warrant for missing court or for failing to appear for jury duty. The callers are identifying themselves as law enforcement, citing case numbers and referencing the names of local judges,” said Court Executive Officer Lissa Lowe in a news release.

The court says they mail notices, warrants, and summons and will never have someone meet them off-site to pay for fines or fees. To verify information, call 505-841-8151.

