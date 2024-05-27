Bernalillo County hosting three meetings on County Manager search

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is holding three special meetings to speak on the search for a new County Manager. Each meeting will be open to the public and will include a time for public input.

Tuesday, May 28, at 2 p.m., Pinon Conference Room, #7W07, Seventh Floor, 415 Silver Ave. SW, Albuquerque. To attend virtually via Microsoft Teams click here to join. Meeting ID: 265 192 789 673 Passcode: kS4yWi Dial in: +1 505-225-7962 Conference ID: 174514718#

Wednesday, May 29, at 2 p.m., Bernalillo County Commission Chambers, First Floor, 415 Silver Ave. SW, Albuquerque. Click here to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams. Meeting ID: 299 240 486 352 Passcode: SiNFCR Dial in: +1 505-225-7962 Conference ID: 488 175 818#

Thursday, May 30, at 2 p.m., Bernalillo County Commission Chambers, First Floor, 415 Silver Ave. SW, Albuquerque. To attend virtually via Microsoft Teams by clicking here. Meeting ID: 260 938 136 556 Passcode: HhXXCD Dial in+1 505-225-7962 Conference ID: 549 831 973#

