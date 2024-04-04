Bernalillo County holds last meeting on updating Open Space Master Plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday night was the final meeting for Bernalillo County’s open space master plan with city officials moving on with an updated plan that will last until the year 2030. The previous master plan was finalized in 2015 but this new plan provides a 15-year roadmap for the development of future parks and open space facilities.

The main focus of Wednesday’s meeting was on public input on what the city can do to upgrade parks and projects in the North Albuquerque Acres and Sandia Heights area. The updated master plan will be finalized by the end of the year after a series of commission district meetings.

