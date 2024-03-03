Bernalillo County holding free drive-thru vaccine, microchip clinic event

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County’s Animal Care Services will be hosting a drive-thru vaccine and microchip clinic event.

It will take place Sunday, March 10, at Isleta Amphitheater from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free and open for all of Bernalillo County and City of Albuquerque residents.

For more information, click here.

