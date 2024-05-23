Bernalillo County free Summer Lunch Program returns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is bringing back its summer lunch program for 2024. Beginning June 3, various sites around Bernalillo County will serve free lunch daily to kids between the ages of 1 – 18. There will be no lunch service on June 19 and July 4th.

Summer Lunch Program Rules:

Must be a child or teen between the ages of 1 to 18 years old to receive a meal

Meals must be consumed at the meal site (except for non-congregate sites)

All meals are served on a first come, first served basis

Participants must receive the entire meal, including milk

For the full list of meal sites and times served, click here.

