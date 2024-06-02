Bernalillo County DA: Man convicted of 2002 sex crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been convicted in connection to a rape over 20 years ago.

Estevan Sandoval was convicted for an incident in 2002; police claimed he raped a 17-year-old at a house party. He was found guilty of criminal sexual penetration.

“I am so proud of this team and their work. I hope this brings closure to the victim of this horrific crime. Our SAKI Unit is relentless in the pursuit of Justice,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

His case was part of a backlog of cases for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. His sentencing is set for July 2.

