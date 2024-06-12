Bernalillo County Commissioners select top 3 candidates for county manager

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners narrowed their search for the next count manager. The top three candidates were selected during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Those candidates are:

Cindy Chavez

Marco Gonzales

Joseph Lessard

Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners met in a closed meeting to discuss the five candidates the County Manager Search Committee presented last week. Discussion continued during the administrative meeting and the top three candidates were unanimously voted on. Current Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca plans to retire at the end of the month.

