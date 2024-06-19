Bernalillo County commissioners one step closer to picking new county manager

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The process of selecting a new Bernalillo County County Manager is moving forward after commissioners corrected their violation of the Open Meeting Act. Last week, the New Mexico Department of Justice found that some commissioners improperly discussed the search process through texts and phone calls, violating state transparency laws.

Albuquerque city council passes proposal for city charter changes

The DOJ said that to fix the problem, the commission needed to release the content of those discussions publicly and then vote to ratify what they have done so far. Amid heated debate on Tuesday, they did just that. “In acknowledgment of the finding of this investigation, I want to apologize to the community, to Bernalillo County staff, to the hardworking search committee of volunteers who did an excellent job, and to the superb group of applicants for the position of our next county manager… I apologize for any concern or uncertainty that this may have caused,” said Commissioner Chair Barbara Baca.

Commissioners Steven Michael Quezada and Walt Benson, who brought the initial complaint against the other three commissioners, opposed Tuesday’s move.

Current Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca is retiring at the end of the month.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.