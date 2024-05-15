Bernalillo County Commissioners discuss a number of topics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners met Tuesday evening and discussed a number of topics.

In fiscal year 2023, a mill levy tax provided UNM Hospital with over $120 in funding. A ballot measure would extend the mill levy for an additional eight years, until 2032. In April, UNM approved a memorandum of understanding, a non-binding agreement between the county and the hospital on the proposed mill levy. Tuesday, the resolution was passed by unanimously, going to voters in November.

A resolution to amend the county manager hiring process failed. Commission Chair Barbara Baca introduced a plan to add two more members to the search committee. The resolution failed on a two to three vote.

County commissioners unanimously approved the use of $400,000 of ARPA funds to buy vacant land on Wyoming, near Central. The land will be transformed into an area for community based urban agriculture. The commission says the site could include a shaded outdoor classroom, demonstration gardens. A community meeting will be held to finalize design and construction phasing. Construction is scheduled to begin in September.

