Bernalillo County Commissioners discuss next steps in replacing county manager

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners talked about their next steps to replace the outgoing county manager in a meeting on Tuesday night. Commissioners Steven Michael Quezada and Walt Benson tried to get a reveal on a controversial resolution on the process of hiring a county manager.

Two weeks ago, Commissioner Quezada stormed off from the meeting after claiming his viewers were ignored. While Quezada was away, the resolution passed without him. His counter-resolution was not heard due to his absence.

At Tuesday’s meeting, tensions were still high as Commissioner Eric Olivas questioned Quezada and Benson’s understanding of democracy. “What I see happening here is we have two commissioners that are dissatisfied with the outcome of a democratic process… the board operated by majority rule,” said Commissioner Olivas.

Meanwhile, Quezada said he would continue to work for his constituents. “My job is to stand up for my constituents… that I made an oath to do… that I will do for the rest of the eight months and trust me, they’re gonna hate the last eight months of me being around.”

Current Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca will retire at the end of June. The request to revisit the resolution failed on a 3-2 vote.

