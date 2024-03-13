A Berlin Township woman has been charged with first-degree animal killing/torture after she allegedly burned a gecko alive.

A probable cause affidavit in the case states Patricia Garcia, 41, put a meat fork in the lizard and held it over a fire, burning it to death.

The albino leopard gecko reportedly belonged to the ex-boyfriend of a relative of Garcia's, according to the affidavit.

The incident happened Dec. 16 and was reportedly recorded on a video by a relative of Garcia's. Hunter Hotchkiss, the owner of the lizard, said the family was supposed to return the lizard, but instead sent him the video of them burning it.

Garcia reportedly admitted to burning the lizard when questioned by a St. Clair County deputy, but denied it was an act of animal cruelty.

Erika Hyrnyk, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said Garcia told deputies the lizard was killed for "cultural" reasons, and that it was for "health and spiritual reasons."

Garcia reportedly did not elaborate on what culture her actions were based on, what the "health and spiritual reasons" were, or why they required the lizard to be burned alive.

Hotchkiss said he did not believe there were any cultural, health or spiritual reasons for killing the lizard, which he said originally belonged to his brother. He said he believes the incident stemmed from a dispute in his relationship with his ex.

James Pratt, Garcia's attorney, declined to comment on the case.

First-degree animal killing/torture is punishable with up to four years in prison. Garcia waived her preliminary examination, and a circuit court arraignment is scheduled for April 1 before Judge Michael West.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Berlin Township woman charged with animal cruelty for allegedly burning gecko alive