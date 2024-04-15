Berlin summons Iranian ambassador over attack on Israel

Bars in front of the Iranian embassy in Berlin. For the first time in the history of the Islamic Republic, Iran had directly attacked its arch-enemy Israel. Fabian Sommer/dpa

The German Foreign Office has summoned Iran's ambassador following Tehran's attack on Israel, a spokesman said on Monday afternoon.

The conversation is currently taking place at the ministry, he said.

Iran had summoned the German ambassador to Tehran on Sunday, the spokesman in Berlin noted.

Iran had justified its summons with the "irresponsible positions" of Germany, as well as France and Britain, whose ambassadors had also been called in.

For the first time in the history of the Islamic Republic, Iran directly launched an attack on its arch-enemy Israel on Saturday. Around 300 drones and missiles were fired, but almost all of them were intercepted by Israel and its allies.

Iran said the attack was in retaliation for the killing of high-ranking military officers at the Iranian embassy in Syria.