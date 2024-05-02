Berlin storm shelter on track for May opening

May 2—BERLIN — Finishing work on the new community storm shelter at Berlin is on track to be completed in the month of May, opening the way for the shelter to officially begin receiving occupants this spring during the heart of stormy weather season.

At its most recent regular meeting, the Berlin Town Council heard an update on the shelter's progress from Mayor Patrick Bates, who noted that the installation of protective parking bollards, as well as the laying of a concrete parking area that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act, remain the only unfinished task on the project's to-do list.

Those final installations could be completed as early as next week, bringing to a close the town's lengthy effort to secure the shelter, which lies across the parking lot from the Berlin Town Hall along County Road 1615.

When open, the shelter will feature several amenities that should make visitors' brief stay more comfortable, including built-in restrooms, access to wireless internet, and a dedicated on-site generator to keep the power flowing. The facility is designed to accommodate approximately 70 visitors at once.

Funding for the shelter came via a $75,000 grant obtained with assistance from the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments, as well as additional funds supplied by the town.

Though the shelter will likely be ready to receive visitors beforehand, town leaders plan to hold an official opening event sometime in the coming weeks, commemorating the aid of NARCOG, Alabama House Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview), associate Cullman County commissioner Kelly Duke, and others who contributed their efforts on the project.

