Berlin storm shelter installation almost complete

Mar. 20—BERLIN — After years of effort and planning, Berlin town leaders' long-pursued goal of obtaining a community storm shelter is no longer just an abstract idea. As of this week, passersby along County Road 1615 will have no trouble spotting the newly installed shelter at the far side of the parking area that the facility shares with the Berlin Town Hall.

The shelter isn't quite ready to welcome its first visitors yet, thanks to a short list of final-touch measures yet to come, including the installation of ADA-compliant parking and protective bollards, security features and utility hookups (including wireless internet service).

The shelter's installation marks the end of a lengthy and, at times, frustrating process for Berlin Mayor Patrick Bates and the town council, who endeavored without success to obtain early funding for the project through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

After efforts to pay for the project with help from FEMA stalled, the town obtained a $75,000 grant to fund the facility with assistance from the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments. At its regular meeting on Monday, March 18, the town council approved a budget amendment of $25,000 to cover additional costs.

Finishing work at the shelter should be completed well ahead of the onset of this year's stormy weather season, said Bates, with the council planning to hold an official opening that concludes the project sometime in the near future.

In other business at its regular meeting, the council:

* Announced Saturday, June 1, as this year's official opening date for the Berlin Farmers Market. With the market holding operating hours each Saturday throughout the summer (as well as being available for registered vendors to use independently each weekday), the town plans to host a day of community events and entertainment at the market on Saturday, July 13, in conjunction with this year's statewide Sweet Grown Alabama Day.

* Informally assessed the town's fiscal year 2023-2024 budget near its six-month midpoint, making note of the town's practice of planning each of its annual budgets by presuming a 10 percent loss in revenues over that of the previous year's. Even as many Alabama municipalities (which often plan their budgets with the presumption of expanding revenues) anecdotally report a marked drop in revenues this year, Bates said Berlin has benefitted from shaping its annual budgets by taking a more cautious and conservative approach. Though current fiscal year revenues in Berlin are "down just a hair," said Bates, "we're still going to be in the green, it looks like," because of the council's prior planning.

* Received an update from Bates concerning ongoing preparation efforts for planned infrastructure upgrades on County Roads 1612 and 1614, with Bates noting that the project is currently in its engineering design phase.

* Entered into an executive session to discuss possible property acquisition for the town. The council took no further action after ending its executive session.

* Approved the minutes of the council's Feb. 19 regular meeting.

