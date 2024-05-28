Berlin, Paris plan to strengthen European defence capabilities

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Center R), stands next to Emmanuel Macron (Center L), France's President, at the family photo at the Franco-German Council of Ministers in front of Schloss Meseberg, the guest house of the German Government. Michael Kappeler/dpa

After changes to Europe's security situation, France and Germany plan to strengthen European defence capabilities, a joint council said after a meeting near Berlin.

"The European Union must become a true geopolitical player and guarantor of security that can respond to today's security challenges and strengthen the international order," the Franco-German Defence and Security Council said after meeting at Meseberg Palace north of Berlin on Tuesday.

They issued a paper calling for better and faster defence production in Europe. "By strengthening the European defence technological and industrial base, we will increase our overall defence readiness and provide capabilities that meet our needs and requirements in the face of increasing threats and security challenges," the council said.

Stronger and more capable European defence will make a positive contribution to global and transatlantic security, the two states said.

They also pointed to "the central importance of nuclear deterrence for the security of Europe and NATO as well as the deterrent role of the independent French strategic nuclear forces and their essential contribution to the security of the Alliance as a whole."

They advocate a mix of nuclear, conventional and missile defence capabilities, complemented by space and cyber capabilities.

They also reaffirmed their intention to enter into "long-term, comprehensive and inclusive cooperation with partners in the field of long-range weapons."

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C), sits next to Boris Pistorius (2nd L), Germany's Defence Minister, and Annalena Baerbock (R), Germany's Foreign Minister, opposite Emmanuel Macron, France's President, during the working session at the Franco-German Council of Ministers in front of Schloss Meseberg, the guest house of the German Government. Michael Kappeler/dpa-Pool/dpa

Emmanuel Macron, France's President, shows a graphic on the attack on Ukraine at the press conference at the Franco-German Council of Ministers in front of Schloss Meseberg, the guest house of the German government. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and France's President Emmanuel Macron on at a table in the garden of Schloss Meseberg, the Germab Government's guest house, ahead of the Franco-German Ministerial Council. Ebrahim Noroozi/Pool AP/dpa

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and France's President Emmanuel Macron on at a table in the garden of Schloss Meseberg, the Germab Government's guest house, ahead of the Franco-German Ministerial Council. Ebrahim Noroozi/Pool AP/dpa

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) stands next to France's President Emmanuel Macron, at the press conference at the Franco-German Council of Ministers in front of Schloss Meseberg, the guest house of the German Government. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and France's President Emmanuel Macron walk through the garden of Schloss Meseberg, the guest house of the German Government, ahead of the Franco-German Council of Ministers. Ebrahim Noroozi/Pool AP/dpa