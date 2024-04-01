Berlin Lions, 1889 Foundation promote quick response with AEDs, CPR

Apr. 1—BERLIN, Pa. — A $20,000 grant from the 1889 Foundation will allow the Berlin Lions Club to continue and expand its program to make life-saving automatic external defibrillators and cardiopulmonary resuscitation training available in southern Somerset County.

"Our goal is to have them placed where people gather because medical needs can happen at any place or time," club secretary Adrienne Day said in a telephone interview.

The Lions Club project began in 2016 and had placed 14 AEDs in locations that include the Berlin Market, Mountain Playhouse at Jennerstown, Somerset County Fairgrounds, local churches and the Meyersdale Elks Lodge, in collaboration with the Elks and Meyersdale Lions Club, Day said.

Recently, Lions member Doug Bell suggested the club should offer training on how to use the AEDs and provide CPR, she said. That's when the Lions Club contacted the 1889 Foundation and applied for a grant.

In a press release, the foundation said the project has the potential to improve administration of defibrillation, which could increase survival rates from sudden cardiac arrests and other emergencies.

"We appreciate the proactive approach that the Berlin Lions Club has taken to address these situations and we thank them for their tireless efforts to provide emergency services and education to our communities," foundation President Sue Mann said in the release.

The grant will provide about $5,000 for training and $15,000 for additional AEDs.

Each portable device costs about $2,000.

The club held its first CPR, AED and first aid training class in February.

"We plan to host another training course in the future and we will also use the grant funds to purchase more AEDs as well as purchase parts, batteries and any other maintenance needed for the AEDs that have already been placed throughout our community," club President William Day said.