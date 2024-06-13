Berlin activists call off 92-day climate hunger strike

Climate activist Wolfgang Metzeler-Kick (C), who had previously taken part in a hunger strike in Invalidenpark, blocks traffic on Invalidenstrasse. The hunger strike is said to have ended for the time being. Jörg Carstensen/dpa

A climate hunger strike conducted in public in central Berlin has been called off after 92 days.

The decision was taken on Thursday because Chancellor Olaf Scholz had neither changed course on Germany's global warming policies, nor had he attempted to engage in discussion with the hunger strikers, according to the campaign called "Starve until you are honest."

Eight people had participated in the strike at various times since it began on March 7, when Wolfgang Metzeler-Kick stopped taking solids. He spent 92 days without solids, and his fellow striker Richard Cluse 77 days.

The aim was to provoke Scholz into a statement acknowledging that civilization was being jeopardized by the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere.

"Instead of telling the truth about the climate crisis, Scholz prefers to talk about combating the symptoms," the activists said on Thursday.

The hunger strikers drank small quantities of fruit juice for long periods to maintain energy levels. Metzeler-Kick, 49, stopped doing so and landed in hospital earlier this month.

The hunger strikers lived in a tented encampment in the government district in central Berlin.

