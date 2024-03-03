Berkshire School District vying to renew permanent improvement levy

Mar. 3—The Berkshire School District is seeking a renewal of its permanent improvement levy on March 19.

The five-year, 2.5-mill renewal levy would continue to generate $414,000 annually if approved, amounting to $28 for each $100,000 in property valuation, according to the Geauga County Elections Board.

Superintendent John Stoddard noted this levy would not increase taxes.

"We are simply asking for the same amount that we have now to continue to pay for items that have a life span of five years or more such as school buses, school vans, school security items, technology upgrades and facility maintenance, and replacement costs," he said.

The School Board began the process to place the renewal for the levy on the spring election ballot last year. The levy was first approved in 2019.

Additionally, Stoddard reported that Kent State University's Board of Trustees unanimously approved giving the school district an additional 7.4 acres for the construction of baseball and softball fields on the new campus that resides behind the KSU-Geauga campus in Burton Township.

The addition of the fields is intended to allow all Berkshire interscholastic sports to be held at the new campus, Stoddard said. The next venture would be the reconstruction of a cross country course on the campus.

"There are still some trails in the woods," he said. "We'd work on figuring out how to reconnect those trails and finish the stadium at the finish line."

The culmination of such projects makes driving to work every day a joy for Stoddard.

"It's incredible," he said. "I walk the campus a lot and think to myself, 'It's hard to believe this is all ours.'"