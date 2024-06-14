Berks woman charged with food stamp fraud

State authorities have accused a Bernville-area woman of fraudulently receiving more than $2,800 in government food benefits by failing to report income from her employer while she was on maternity leave.

Heather M. Bailey, 40, of the 5700 block of Mt. Pleasant Road, Penn Township, remained free to await a hearing after arraignment Wednesday night before District Judge Steven M. Chieffo in Reading Central Court.

The Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector charged her with food stamp fraud.

According to the probable cause affidavit:

Investigators received an overpayment referral from the Department of Human Services’ Berks County assistance office in Reading in her July 27 application for benefits. Based on Bailey reporting no income due to be on maternity leave, she was authorized an increase in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as food stamps).

Her signature on the application affirmed she knew of her reporting requirements while not providing the government changes to household income and composition.

In December, investigators discovered through a cross-referencing computer database system that Bailey had been receiving wages from her employee through the third quarter of the year, ending Sept. 30. They obtained payroll records from her employer that showed Bailey had used her accumulated vacation hours to receive wages for the duration of her maternity leave.

Her failure to report those months of income resulted in Bailey receiving $2,837 in SNAP benefit from Aug. 1 through Jan. 31 that she wouldn’t have been entitled to receive had she reported her earnings during her leave.