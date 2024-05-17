Berks woman charged with $10,000 food stamp fraud

May 16—State authorities have accused a Muhlenberg Township woman of fraudulently receiving more than $10,000 in government food benefits over a one-year period by failing to report income of a member of her household.

Tina Laceda, 43, of the 1000 block of Brinan Avenue remained free to await a hearing on a food stamp fraud charge after arraignment Tuesday before District Judge Gail M. Greth in Reading Central Court.

The Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector is prosecuting the case.

According to the probable cause affidavit:

The Department of Human Services' Berks County assistance office became aware that Laceda had failed to report that her husband resided with her when she applied for benefits from SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) on Jan. 30, 2023.

At the time, she reported that she resided with her four children and was employed with a manufacturing company.

Her signature on the application affirmed she knew of her reporting requirements, which includes providing the government changes to household income and composition.

On her semi-annual reporting form, Laceda listed the addition of a grandchild but reported no changes to her address or household income. Based on that information, she was eligible for ongoing SNAP benefits.

She again reported no changes when she submitted a benefits review form in November.

Investigators learned that Laceda purchased her home in May 2018 with her husband. They learned that he gets mail there and gave that address as his residence in his driver' license application in May 2020, and was receiving mail there as of early this year.

They also learned he has been employed at a manufacturing company in Reading since summer 2022.

Officials determined that Laceda received a total of $10,500 in SNAP benefits from February 2023 through February of this year. She would have been ineligible for those benefits had she included her husband's income in her reporting.