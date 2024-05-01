Berks man charged with contractor fraud

Apr. 30—A Birdsboro man faces home improvement fraud charges after a West Lawn homeowner said the contractor left a partially completed patio project and stopped returning her calls after she paid him nearly $13,000 in advance to complete the work.

Adam Koronya, 38, of the 400 block of East Eighth Street remained free to await a hearing after arraignment Monday night before District Judge Alvin B. Robinson in Reading Central Court.

Spring Township police obtained an arrest warrant for Koronya on March 26 on home improvement fraud and theft by deception charges.

According to the probable cause affidavit:

The homeowner called police Feb. 12 to report contractor fraud.

She said that in June she contacted AK Landscaping Services through Angie's List for a patio project. She said she spoke with Kuronya, who agreed to complete work on her backyard that would include construction of cement steps, a patio and a retention wall.

Kuronya came to her residence multiple times and began excavation and placing pavers for the patio but did not complete the project despite having received $12,900 from the homeowner.

She contacted Kuronya once he stopped work but he stopped communication with her in August.