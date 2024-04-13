Berks group home operator appeals for help after devastating fire

Apr. 12—The Berks County-based nonprofit organization that owns and operates a group home in Cumru Township is appealing for help on behalf of the residents who lost their personal belongings in a predawn blaze Thursday that destroyed the home.

Dayspring Homes Inc. has created online fundraising at dayspring-homes-inc.square.site to facilitate donations. Dayspring Homes is a faith-based organization that provides residential group services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Four residents were displaced by the fire on Harry Avenue. They were sleeping when the fire was discovered about 2:30 a.m. by the staff member on duty.

"Fortunately, the staff reacted without hesitation and was able to get all four residents safely out of the home," the release stated. "All Dayspring staff are required to take fire safety training and perform fire drills regularly in the unfortunate event something like this will happen."

The house along with the residents' furniture, clothing and sentimental items were destroyed.

The residents have been temporarily placed in other Dayspring group homes, according to a release issued Friday by the organization.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Cumru Township police and fire officials.

Dayspring officials said the next steps are rebuilding, helping the residents work through any personal trauma related to the fire and getting them all the necessary personal items.

In response to the fire, Dayspring Homes has received many inquiries from people about how they can help, officials said.

In addition to monetary donations, in-kind donations of clothing, house supplies, furniture and related items are also greatly appreciated, officials said.

To arrange a donation of items, contact Vicki Swain, director of development, at vswain@dayspringhomes.org, or 610-376-5648 ext. 228.