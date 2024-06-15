Berks drug task force members seize cocaine worth $37,000 during search of West Reading man’s home

Illegal drugs worth as much as $45,000 if sold on the street were seized when members of the Berks County Drug Task Force served search warrants on a West Reading man, his car and his residence, investigators reported Friday.

Eric E. Delacruz, 36, was arrested late Thursday morning when he arrived in front of his home in the 300 block of Chestnut Street by task force members who had the home under surveillance.

After he was taken into custody, investigators searched his car and residence.

According to investigators, the searches revealed:

•Approximately 1.6 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $36,750.

•744 fentanyl pills with a street value of nearly $7,500.

•10.5 ounces of marijuana with a street value of $1,500.

•Nearly 1 ounce of methamphetamine with a street value of $480.

•Cash totaling $20,470.

•Equipment and supplies commonly used to package illegal drugs for street sale.

•Two cellphones

The search warrants were approved a day earlier by District Judge Eric. J. Taylor after detectives presented a probable cause affidavit based on an investigation of drug trafficking from Delacruz’s residence.

Delacruz was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $100,000 to await a hearing after arraignment Thursday night before District Judge Steven M. Chieffo in Reading Central Court.

He was charged with multiple counts of possessing and intending to deliver a controlled substance.