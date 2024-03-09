Berks churches schedule Lenten services, meals [Religion Digest]

Mar. 9----Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 170 Tuckerton Road, Muhlenberg Township, will feature Paul Becker on handbells during the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. There will be a soup and bread meal on Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by going deeper in faith at 6:45.

—St. John's Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, will offer a free drive-through, take-out meal today from 4:30-5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. Lenten worship will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

—United Church of Christ of Robesonia, 301 W. Penn Ave., will offer Bible study on Tuesday at 9 a.m. by Zoom. The Men's Fellowship Group will meet for breakfast today 8:30 a.m. at the Heidelberg Restaurant, 910 W. Penn Ave. The Conrad Weiser Ministerium will provide the noon Lenten service and meal on Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia. The evening Lenten service at UCC of Robesonia is on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with the focus on Judas Iscariot presented by Ray Trone and Geri Gammel. Women gather for lunch on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Country Fare Restaurant, 498 E. Lincoln Ave., Myerstown, Lebanon County. Candy-making starts on Friday. Orders are due by March 17. Easter flower orders are due by Sunday. Email maryettamest@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom links.

—Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Douglass Township, Montgomery County, will hold Coffee and Conversation at 8:30 and 10 a.m. on Sunday in the Welcome Center. Quilt tying will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by the ladies meeting at 11:30 to carpool to the Washington Grille for a noon lunch. A Lenten service will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the parlor.

—Professional vocalist Debi Wahl will provide special music during the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday at Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Washington Township. On Great Hour of Sharing offering will be dedicated during the service. An indoor flea market and 25 cent sale will be held next Saturday from 8-11 a.m.

—St. John's Gernant's Church (A Federated Congregation), 13 Gernant's Church Road, Ontelaunee Township, will have a time of fellowship after the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Bible Study will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

—There will be a fundraiser to benefit Rosedale Camp Grove and Crossway Trail Life Troop at Skateaway, 2275 Lancaster Pike, Cumru Township, next Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost is $10, which includes skates. Food will be available to purchase.

—Olive Leaf Chapel, 846 Fritztown Road, Spring Township, will feature Karl Hausman on the piano tonight at 7. Refreshments will be available.

