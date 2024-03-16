Berks churches schedule Easter egg hunts [Religion Digest]

Mar. 16----Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Hereford Township, will hold an Easter story egg hunt next Saturday at 11 a.m., rain or shine. Gather at Huff's Church Park and be guided through the story of Jesus' week before Easter. Children will receive a special gift bag, then hunt eggs. If it's too wet or stormy, everything is moved into the church. Huff's also is holding an oyster pie sale, with orders due by March 31. Cost is $8.50. Call 610-85-2626 to order. Pick up is April 13 between 9 a.m. and noon in the chapel.

—St. John's Reformed Church, 4001 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, will hold an Easter egg hunt next Saturday at 10 a.m. for children of all ages.

—Friedens United Church of Christ, 337 Main St., Oley, will have an Easter egg hunt today at 11 a.m. for children of all ages at the Oley Fire Company Fairgrounds, 26 Jefferson St. Bonnie Levan will be the guest musician at Sunday's 10:15 a.m. worship service.

—Reformation Lutheran Church, 3670 Perkiomen Ave., Exeter Township, will have a Lenten soup, salad and bread supper on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. in the parish hall followed by Holden Evening Prayer in the sanctuary at 7 and Lenten study in the parlor at 7:30.

—St. John's Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, will offer a free drive-through, take-out meal today from 4:30-5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. Lenten worship will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

—Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Douglass Township, Montgomery County, will hold Coffee and Conversation on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. in the Welcome Center. Following the 9 a.m. worship service, the FUN committee is hosting a green themed coffee hour in the Welcome Center. There will be a Lenten service on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the parlor.

—Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Washington Township, will have professional trumpet player Craig Kenney provide special music during the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday.

—St. John's Gernant's Church (A Federated Congregation), 13 Gernant's Church Road, Ontelanunee Township, will celebrate Jingle Sunday during the 9:30 a.m. worship service with a special offering of coins to support its mission programs. Fellowship will follow the service. Bible study will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

—Sandy Paton will be the guest organist during the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 170 Tuckerton Road, Muhlenberg Township. There will be a Lenten service on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. with a simple meal of soup and bread followed by an interactive Stations of the Cross at 6:45.

—The Rev. Barry Spatz will be the guest pastor for the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday at Salem Lutheran Church, 8410 Lancaster Ave., Bethel Township. Social time follows the service.

—United Church of Christ of Robesonia, 301 W. Penn Ave., will offer Bible study by Zoom on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The Conrad Weiser Lenten service will be held on Wednesday at noon at Trinity Lutheran Church, 130 S. Walnut St., Wernersville. The preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Benjamin Motz. A light meal will be served after worship. The brief 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening service at UCC of Robesonia will feature a dialogue between Jesus and his mother, Mary, presented by Brian Keppley and Geneva Aulenbach.

—A bell choir will perform during the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday at Friedens Lutheran Church, 537 N. Main St., Bernville.

—Little Swatara Church of the Brethen, 31 Rehrersburg Road, Tulpehocken Township, will have a breakfast buffet next Saturday from 7-11 a.m. Pay by donation.

